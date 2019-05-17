By Nancy Gillen in Manchester
World Taekwondo Championships: Third day of action
Timeline
- 13 hours ago: Welcome to the third day of the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships
- 11 hours ago: Stankovic to face Tien Yu Jhuang in opening bout
- 11 hours ago: Tubbs to face two-time Olympic champion Jones in next round
- 8 hours ago: Action resumes on third day of World Taekwondo Championships
- 7 hours ago: Home favourite Jones wins first under-57kg bout
- 7 hours ago: Defending champion Lee thrashes opponent in under-57kg round of 32
- 6 hours ago: Two-time Olympic champion Jones reaches quarter-final
- 6 hours ago: Semi-finalists for day three of competition decided
- 5 hours ago: Day session on third day of action concludes
- 4 hours ago: Evening session on third day of competition starts
- 3 hours ago: Former world champion Wongpattanakit through to under-49kg final
- 3 hours ago: Jingyu eases into under-53kg final
- 2 hours ago: Two-time Olympic champion Jones into under-57kg final
- 2 hours ago: Olympic champion Jones to face defending champion in under-57kg final
- 2 hours ago: Walkden claims three consecutive world title
- 1 hour ago: Bae thrashes Popov to win under-54kg world title
- 1 hour ago: Sinden wins men's under-68kg world title for first time
- 1 hour ago: Third day of World Taekwondo Championships conclude
View latest updates