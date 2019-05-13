The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced the launch of a fantasy game for the Jumping Nations Cup.

The fantasy game comes as part of a collaboration with Feeling Sports, who began creating fantasy and prediction games in 2008.

The company has experience of creating games and features for the Tour de France, Six Nations Rugby, Roland-Garros and L’Equipe.

Their latest effort concerns the FEI Jumping Nations Cup, which will see participants select players for their respective fantasy teams.

They will be required to predict the number of clear rounds, the best athlete and horse combination on the team.

Points are earned for the correct predictions made in four categories, the best performing nations, fantasy team, number of clear rounds and best athlete.

“We've seen that fantasy sports play an enormous role in driving deeper connection between sports fans and real-life sports,” said Ralph Straus, FEI commercial director.

“Feeling Sports are the specialists in fantasy online games and we are excited about this collaboration and believe the launch of the FEI Jumping Nations Cup fantasy game will be a fresh, unique way for fans to interact throughout the season, not only with their favourite athletes and teams, but also engaging with other avid equestrian fans all over the world.”





The game will begin with the first of the Europe division one qualifiers, which will take place at La Baule in France on May 17.

The season will conclude at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final in Barcelona in October.

The overall winner will be announced at the end of the season and will receive an exclusive VIP trip for two people to the the 2020 FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final.

This will include return flights, accommodation and behind the scenes access and the opportunity to meet athletes.

“We are delighted and very proud to work alongside the FEI on this ambitious digital project,” said François Grenet, Feeling Sports founder and chief executive.

“Our goal is to back its fan engagement strategy through our fantasy platform.

“As well as being a world-class organisation, the FEI is also a digital pioneer in equestrian sport and this demonstrates its leadership in innovation.

“We wanted to provide the FEI with a friendly and easy-to-use game while giving a more intense experience to the FEI Jumping Nations Cup for fans.”

The game will be presented in three languages – English, French and German.

The multilingual game is available on web browser for desktop, smartphones and tablets.

Registration is free and can be done at any time during the season.

Participants can compete in public or private leagues with friends and family.