Brazil's Paralympic champion Daniel Martins has been named the Americas Paralympic Committee (APC) athlete of the month for April after his performance at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Martins broke his men’s 400m T20 world record at the Para athletics event last month.

He received 49 per cent of the public vote to earn the accolade.

Despite taking 39 per cent of the vote, swimmer Daniela Giménez had to make do with second place.

The Argentinian had won five golds and set two personal bests at the World Para Swimming World Series in Sao Paulo.

Argentinian swimmer Daniela Giménez finished second in the Americas Paralympic Committee athlete of the month vote for April ©International Paralympic Committee

Colombian shooter Maria Teresa Restrepo, Chilean powerlifter Marion Serrano and US wheelchair racer Daniel Romanchuk had also been nominated.

The nominations were compiled from submissions by National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) from across the continent.

Last month's winner was Chilean table tennis player Matias Pino.

He had achieved a silver medal in the men's singles class six at the Lignano Open in Italy.