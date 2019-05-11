Kraków has replaced Katowice as Poland's candidate to host the 2023 European Games as the revised bidding deadline of May 31 approaches.

The exact reason for the change has not been revealed but insidethegames understands officials in Katowice had concerns about the cost of staging the multi-sport event.

Kraków, whose bid for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games was withdrawn after residents in the city voted against it in a referendum, has now been put forward as the Polish candidate city.

Katowice had emerged as the first contender for the 2023 European Games in January when officials from the city and the Polish Olympic Committee (POC) held talks with the European Olympic Committees (EOC).

The interest in Katowice, due to hold the World Conference on Doping in Sport in November, appears to have waned since, although the POC is still keen on hosting the Games.

Kraków hosted the 2014 Men's Volleyball World Championship ©Getty Images

Kraków and Kazan in Russia, the only other city in the race at this stage, are set to battle it out for the hosting rights.

It remains possible, however, that other candidates could submit a bid before the May 31 deadline.

A decision on the host is due to be made on the eve of this year's European Games in Minsk, which are set to begin on June 21.

The EOC has consistently claimed it has received "strong bids" for the event but it has twice extended the deadline.

It was first scheduled for February 28 before the EOC decided to extend it to April 30.

The EOC confirmed the new date last week but the organisation has not revealed the reasons behind the decision.

Kraków is Poland's second largest city by population and was named European Capital of Culture in 2000.

It hosted the 2014 Men's Volleyball World Championship and the 2016 European Men's Handball Championship.

Kraków was also named the European City of Sport in 2014.