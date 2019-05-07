Nelson Shack Yalta – the Comptroller General of the Republic of Peru – has heaped praise on organisers of the Lima 2019 Pan American and Parapan American Games after touring a number of the event's venues.

Yalta was accompanied on the tour by Lima 2019 President Carlos Neuhaus.

At Videna National Sports Village, the main venue for competitions at Lima 2019, he observed the Bowling Centre, which is already in operation, as well as the Athletics Stadium.

Yalta also visited the Velodrome, the Aquatics Centre and Sports Centre 3, all of which have been built and remodelled for Lima 2019.

Additionally, he took a look at the Pan American and Parapan American Village in the heart of Villa El Salvador.

Yalta finished his tour at Villa El Salvador Sports Centre, which will host gymnastics and karate during the Pan American Games and boccia and wheelchair rugby during the Parapan American Games.

He and Neuhaus were accompanied by Lima 2019 general secretary Amalia Moreno, project and infrastructure manager Wilhelm Funcke, executive management advisor Jaime Reusche, operations manager Alberto Valenzuela and officials from Yalta’s office.

Yalta claimed the work on the venues would be important for Lima and Peru.

The Aquatic Centre was among the venues visited at the Videna National Sports Village ©Lima 2019

"The special project has been developing 13 infrastructure works and we have visited the Videna, the Pan American and Parapan American Village and the Villa El Salvador Sports Centre," he said.

"What one appreciates is that, with an investment of one billion in these works, they are practically finished.

"I do not see any problem that they can be finished, according to their latest adjusted schedules, in the coming weeks and they are perfectly ready for the month of July."

Neuhaus added: "We have worked hand in hand with the office of the Comptroller General of the Republic, which, through concurrent control, accompanies us with a group of professionals in all the projects developed.

"They even have offices within Lima 2019.

"All the observations they made were solved immediately."

The Lima 2019 Pan American Games are due to take place from July 26 and August 11.

They will be followed by the Parapan American Games from August 23 to September 1.