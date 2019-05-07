Australia has appointed Olympic canoe gold medallist Kenny Wallace as its Chef de Mission for this year's Pacific Games in Samoa, it has been announced.

Wallace, winner of the gold medal in the K1-500 metres at Beijing 2008, will lead an Australian team competing in the Pacific Games for only the second time.

Along with New Zealand, they made their debut at Port Moresby in 2015.

A team of 43 athletes competed in four sports - women's rugby, sailing, taekwondo and weightlifting - and won a total of 47 medals.

Australia competed in four sports at the 2015 Pacific Games in Port Moresby, including women's rugby sevens, where they won the silver medal, and will take part in an additional three at Samoa 2019 ©YouTube

Australia finished sixth overall on the medal table, winning 17 gold, 19 silver and 11 bronze.

At Samoa 2019, Australia are also set to take part in athletics, beach volleyball and judo.

The 35-year-old Wallace, who also won bronze medals in the K1-1,000m at Beijing 2008 and K2-1,000m at Rio 2016, believes the Pacific Games represents an ideal stepping stone for Australia's up-and-coming young athletes.

"If athletes can immerse themselves in the multi-sport environment and be part of a strong Australian team culture it will have an ongoing benefit, not only at the Pacific Games but in future Games as well as away from the sporting arena," he said following announcement of his appointment by the Australian Olympic Committee.