Kristian Hammer has not renewed his contract with the Norwegian Ski Federation (NSF) as head coach of the Nordic combined national team.

The Norwegian decided to leave the role in order to spend more time with his family.

"It was a difficult decision but I have a family at home which I’d like to spend more time with," Hammer told NRK.

The 43-year-old was head coach from 2013 to 2014, a tenure which included the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

He returned to the position in 2016.

This year, he helped Norway achieve its first gold medals at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic World Championships since 2005.

Jarl Magnus Riiber won the individual normal hill, with another gold coming in the team normal hill.

Kristian Hammer helped Norway achieve its first gold medals at the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships since 2005 ©Getty Images

Hammer had been the first choice to coach the Norwegian team at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

“It was our first priority to prolong the contract with Kristian," said Ivar Stuan, NSF sports director.

"In the three years he was with us, he built up a new team and was very important in a process which culminated in the season we just had.

"Since the Ski Federation’s first choice has said no, it is not clear who will be considered for the job now."

A former athlete, Hammer has two Nordic combined gold medals to his name as part of the winning 4x5 kilometre team in 2001 and 2005.

He finished eighth at the Salt Lake City 2002 Olympics in the 15 km individual event.