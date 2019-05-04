Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin has revealed her delight at returning to the Gold Coast for SportAccord.

The event, which brings together representatives from more than 100 leading international sports organisations, is being held a year after the Australian city staged a hugely-successful Commonwealth Games.

"We are absolutely delighted to be back here for SportAccord just one year after the amazing 2018 Commonwealth Games in the great State of Queensland," Dame Louise said.

"The fact that this prestigious event is in the Gold Coast is a tribute to the ongoing successful legacy of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"SportAccord is one of the best summits on the annual calendar to connect with people and having this on Gold Coast provides a great opportunity for the Commonwealth Sports Movement to showcase how we nurture a true legacy from Games to Games."

Dame Louise will lead a CGF delegation that also includes chief executive David Grevemberg and representatives from Birmingham 2022, the next city due to host the Games, and Commonwealth Games Australia.

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin is looking forward to returning to the Gold Coast ©Getty Images

For Ian Reid, the chief executive of Birmingham 2022, SportAccord will him another opportunity to gather information from last year's Commonwealth Games.

"We are really pleased to be able to attend SportAccord this year as not only does this event provide us with a chance to meet with all the International Federations for the sports that are included on our programme for 2022 but because it is being held on the Gold Coast, we are also able to meet with representatives from the 2018 Games, to ensure that we continue to learn from their experiences and seek their advice on how to organise the best possible Games for Birmingham and the West Midlands," he said.

SportAccord is due to officially begin tomorrow and last until Friday (May 10).

“This is the first time SportAccord will take place in the Oceania region, and continues the trend of ‘Firsts’ earned through the highly successful staging of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast," Nis Hatt, the managing director of SportAccord, said.

"We wish the Commonwealth Games Federation a very successful and enjoyable SportAccord 2019."

