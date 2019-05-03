Olympic silver medallist Chris Mazdzer and World Championships bronze medallist Emily Sweeney are among the athletes selected on USA Luge's squad for the 2019-2020 season.

Mazdzer, who finished second behind surprise winner David Gleirscher of Austria in the men's singles event at last year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, will spearhead the team for a campaign which includes the World Championships in Sochi.

The 30-year-old could also race in the doubles event with Jayson Terdiman, depending on his rehabilitation after he underwent shoulder surgery.

USA Luge said their current doubles sled is "being overhauled in preparation for next winter".

The US will hope Sweeney can also continue her form from the previous season into 2019-2020 after she claimed bronze in the women's singles at the World Championships in Winterberg in January.

World Championships bronze medallist Emily Sweeney has also been named on the team ©Getty Images

Third-ranked World Cup competitor Summer Britcher, three-time World Cup winner Tucker West and World Cup and World Championship medalist Terdiman have also been named.

They will be supported by youngsters Jonny Gustafson, Brittney Arndt and Ashley Farquharson.

The 2019-2020 luge season is due to feature nine World Cup events and the World Championships in the 2014 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games host city from February 14 to 16.

The World Cup campaign begins with the opening competition in Innsbruck from November 23 to 24.