Britain's Amanda Hudson has been appointed director of education at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Hudson joins the global anti-doping watchdog from UK Anti-Doping (UKAD), where she is head of education and athlete support.

WADA said she would begin her new position on August 5.

Hudson, who has been involved with UKAD since 2010, will be tasked with leading the "development and implementation of WADA’s education strategy, programmes and activities", according to WADA.

She will also manage WADA's social science research grant scheme and the Education Committee, chaired by double Olympic 400 metres gold medallist Edwin Moses.

Amanda Hudson will be based at WADA's headquarters in Montreal ©Getty Images

"I am delighted that Amanda will be joining WADA to take on this important mandate as the director of education," said WADA director general Olivier Niggli.

"With almost 15 years connected to sport, nine of which [were] with UKAD, Amanda brings a wealth of experience in developing and delivering excellent anti-doping education programmes.

"Her strategic approach and leadership are exactly what we need to bring this core business activity to the next level."

The appointment of Hudson follows a restructure at WADA.

WADA had initially been recruiting for a deputy director of education but the administration decided to upgrade the role to director owing to the "quality of applications received".

It means education, which had fallen under the remit of director of communications Catherine MacLean, will now be a stand-alone department within WADA.

MacLean will be solely responsible for communications once Hudson joins the organisation.