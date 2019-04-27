Katie Zaferes of the United States claimed her second successive victory this season at the International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Triathlon Series in Bermuda.

Zaferes, who won the season-opener in Abu Dhabi last month, triumphed in 1hr 59min 52sec in Hamilton.

She dominated the field, despite enduring difficult swimming conditions due to a downpour.

Her nearest opponent was Britain's Jessica Learmonth, who finished in 2:01:33, while Canada's Joanna Brown achieved her first Series podium finish in a time of 2:02:05.

In the men's competition, Frenchman Dorien Coninx overcame legendary Spaniard Javier Gomez to claim his first World Triathlon Series victory.

“I am really happy," Coninx said.

“Especially because after Abu Dhabi I was a bit disappointed, and when you start the season so badly is very hard to get over it.

"But I did, and during the race I was just thinking of enjoying it."

France's Dorien Coninx claimed his first ITU World Triathlon Series victory in Bermuda ©ITU

Coninx won in 1:50:36, with Gomez and Norway's Iden Gustav finishing two seconds behind to earn silver and bronze respectively.

Spain's five-time world champion Gomez had been focusing on long-distance racing but decided to switch back to short-distance in order to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

There was also success for France at the ITU Duathlon World Championships in Pontevedra in Spain.

Benjamin Choquert won the men's event while compatriot Sandra Levenez was the victor in the women's.

Choquert finished in 1:45:56, ahead of Spain's Emilio Martin in 1:46:10 and Belgium's Angelo Vandecasteele in 1:46:11.

Levenez dominated in 1:58:17, beating Austria's Sandrina Illes, who clocked 2:00:10.

Garance Blaut of France was third in 2:00:53.