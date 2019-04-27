Russia’s Svetlana Kolesnichenko starred on the first day of competition at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Artistic Swimming World Series.

Kolesnichenko, who has earned 13 world titles and one Olympic crown, took part in two competitions as action began at Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center in the Japanese capital.

She topped the standings in the solo technical routine after her performance was awarded a score of 94.0252 points by the judges.

Home favourite Yukiko Inui placed second on 92.0159, the Japanese athlete ending ahead of Spain’s Ona Carbonell, who scored 90.5317 for third.

Kolesnichenko had earlier topped the standings in the technical duet event with team-mate Svetlana Romashina, the five-time Olympic champion.

The duo backed up their victory last week in Kazan by scoring 95.7896 to win gold.

Japan’s Inui and Megumu Yoshida received a score of 91.3775 to secure second.

Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro of Italy rounded off the podium on 89.5706.

Russian success continued in the mixed duet as world champion Aleksandr Maltsev and his partner Mayya Gurbanberdieva clinched gold.

The duo received 90.2902 points for their technical routine.

Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina won the duet technical routine event ©Getty Images

Japan received their third silver medal of the day when Atsushi Abe and Yumi Adachi placed second on 88.0718, with Spain's Emma Garcia and Pau Ribes third.

The hosts were eventually able to celebrate victory, as their swimmers won the team technical event.

The Japanese scored 91.3871 to win ahead of Canada and France, who scored 87.5982 and 85.9191, respectively.

Action will continue tomorrow with the team, duet and mixed duet free programmes taking place.

Competition will conclude with the highlight and solo routine events on Monday (April 29), as well as the free combination.

The event in Tokyo is the fourth leg of the nine-competition Artistic Swimming World Series.