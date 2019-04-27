Czech-based company ALPINE PRO has become the official clothing supplier of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) after the organisations signed a three-year deal.

ALPINE PRO has equipped the Czech team at the Winter Olympic Games since Vancouver 2010 and their agreement with the IBU will run from this year until 2022.

They will provide IBU Executive Board members, staff and sport technical officials with winter wear under the terms of the deal.

The manufacturer will also create a special collection for the IBU for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Custom jackets supplied to the Executive Board will be worn at official occasions and ceremonies.

The deal between ALPINE PRO and the IBU will run through to 2022 ©IBU

"ALPINE PRO is an award-winning company and has a proven track record of delivering high-quality winter wear for world-class athletes," said IBU President Olle Dahlin.

"We have no doubt they will be an excellent partner and we look forward to working with them in the years ahead."

Václav Hrbek, chief executive of ALPINE PRO, said the company was "delighted" to have partnered with the IBU.

"It follows our long-term corporate strategy to dress up top athletes, teams and sports organisers," he said.

"As a company, we pride ourselves on our commitment to excellence and so it is an honour to be partnering with the IBU and the biathlon family.

"We share the IBU’s values and are excited by the opportunity to have our clothing worn by the sport’s top officials.”