Algeria's Fethi Nourine and Amina Belkadi claimed the respective men's under-73 kilograms and women's under-63kg gold medals on a successful day for the country at the African Senior Judo Championships in South Africa's capital Cape Town.

Nourine beat Egypt's Mohamed Mohyeldin in his final, while Belkadi defeated Morocco's Sofia Belattar in hers at Cape Town University's Indoor Sports Hall.

The men's under-73kg bronze medals went to Djibouti's Aden-Alexandre Houssein and Gambia's Faye Njie.

Home favourite Jasmine Martin and Cameroon's Helene Wezeu Dombeu were the women's under-63kg bronze medallists.

Today's other winners were Egypt's Mohamed Abdelaal in the men's under-81kg category and Tunisia's Nihel Bouchoucha in the women's under-70kg division.

Egypt's Mohamed Abdelaal tasted victory in the men's under-81kg category ©Getty Images

Abdelaal sealed success with victory over Tunisia's Abdelaziz Ben Ammar, while Bouchoucha also tasted victory courtesy of a win over Algeria's Souad Bellakehal.

Rounding out the men's under-81kg podium were Egypt's Abdelrahman Mohamed and Morocco's Achraf Moutii.

The women's under-70kg bronze medals went to Cameroon's Ayuk Otay Arrey Sophina and Chad's Demos Memneloum.

Action is due to continue tomorrow.

Medals will be awarded in the men’s under-90kg, under-100kg and over-100kg categories, and women’s 78kg and over-78kg divisions.