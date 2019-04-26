Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) President Christopher Samuda has delivered the opening address at the International Congress on Sport, People and Health in Saint Petersburg.

Samuda has been joined at the three-day event by JOA secretary general and chief executive Ryan Foster.

According to the JamaicanGleaner, the duo will deliver two presentations at the Congress.

The first is titled the “Science and Art of Educating the Athlete and Administrator in Best Practices in Anti-doping Physical Training and Health Care”.

The second will focus on “‘Fuelling the Mass Media with the Ideals, Principles and Ethics of Olympism”.

The three-day event began yesterday and will conclude tomorrow in the Russian city.

Samuda also gave the opening speech of the 2017 event.

“It is a Congress that is known for thought leadership and brings together global thinkers on best practices in various fields of sport and, thankfully, Jamaica is central to and influencing the discourse,” Samuda told the Jamaica Gleaner.

“We at the JOA have a duty to create a path globally for the next generation of sport leaders in Jamaica so that others may follow, surpass and establish their own landmarks.

“The JOA is big on sport education and Ryan and I will impart, but at the same time learn more on matters of sport that are as relevant today as they were yesterday and will be tomorrow.”

RUSADA director general Yury Ganus participated at the Congress ©Getty Images

Samuda has served as JOA President since June 2017, having been elected to replace stalwart Mike Fennell.

The Congress is claimed to be attended by Government officials from more than 40 nations.

It chose to focus on "the crisis phenomena in Olympic sports and ways to overcome them” as its 2019 theme.

Russian Anti-Doping Agency director general Yury Ganus is among those in attendance.

International Judo Federation President Marius Vizer is also participating.