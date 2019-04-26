Double Olympic champion Rim Jong-sim broke two world records as she swept up all three gold medals available in the women's 76 kilograms competition at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo.

The North Korean claimed the clean and jerk, snatch and overall titles with a dominant performance at Ningbo Youngor Gymnasium.

Rim, who won gold at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, lifted a total of 278kg - 4kg more than the previous record, held by China's Zhang Wangli.

The 26-year-old also broke the snatch world record with a lift of 123kg and produced a clean and jerk of 155kg to take gold in both disciplines.

Zhang claimed silver medals in the clean and jerk, snatch and overall events as she finished on a total of 264kg.

The Chinese athlete, the world champion in the 71kg weight class, lifted 118kg in the snatch and 146kg in the clean and jerk.

South Korea's Kim Su-hyeon completed the podium as she earned bronze in all three competitions.

World Championships bronze medallist Reza Beiralvand of Iran struck gold in the men's 102kg event, topping the standings in the snatch, clean and jerk and overall.

Beiralvand lifted 173kg in the snatch and 216kg to end on a total of 389kg.

Beiralvand's compatriot Amir Hoghoughi was second overall on 384kg and Japan's Taro Tanaka claimed bronze on 364kg.

The 22-year-old's snatch was 1kg more than silver medallist Sunnatilla Usarov of Uzbekistan, with Kyrgyzstan's Bekdoolot Rasulbekov a further 1kg behind in third.

Hoghoughi claimed silver in the clean and jerk with a best of 215kg, while India's Pardeep Singh took bronze.

The Championships continue tomorrow.