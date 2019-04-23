Aneesh Madani – a former executive at Twitter – has been appointed head of digital partnerships at the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Madani had worked for the social networking giant as head of sports partnerships for the Asia Pacific region.

He announced the news on his personal Twitter account.

It is not clear when Madani will begin the role.

"Thrilled to share that I'm taking up a global role as head of digital partnerships for the # Olympics," he wrote.

"I'll be moving to Lausanne in Switzerland soon for this exciting new chapter of life."

Madani joined Twitter in 2013 as head of sports partnerships for the Indian market before his remit was expanded to include South East Asia three years later.

He was given responsibility for the entire Asia Pacific region in 2017.

Madani began his career as the main blogger for Indian Premier League cricket side Royal Challengers Bangalore, while he also briefly worked for Neo Sports Broadcast.

The IOC is undergoing a revamp of its communications department following the departure of Rebecca Lowell Edwards as strategic communications director in September.