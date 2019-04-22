Brazilian tennis player João Souza has been provisionally banned from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Tour for the second time in less than a month as part of a corruption probe.

The 30-year-old was suspended by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) on March 29 but the decision was overturned on April 8 following an appeal.

In a statement, the TIU said it reinstated the ban after considering "additional evidence".

The London-based body did not give reasons for the suspension but said further appeals would not be allowed.

Brazil's Joao Souza, right, shakes hands with Novak Djokovic after being beaten in the first round of the 2015 US Open tournament ©Getty Images

The ruling prevents Souza from playing in any tournament organised by the ATP or its International Tennis Federation umbrella organisation.

Souza is currently ranked number 404 in the world and has a career-high ranking of 69, which he achieved in April 2015.

The biggest victory of his career came In 2016 when he won the 2016 International Tennis Tournament of Cortina on the ATP Challenger Tour, beating Serbia's Laslo Đere in the final in straight sets.

But probably what he will be best remembered for was, in 2015, playing in the longest singles match in Davis Cup history, losing in five sets to Argentina's Leonardo Mayer in a match that last 6 hours and 42 minutes.