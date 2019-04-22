Mondo has extended its long-standing relationship with the Olympic Games after it was officially announced today that the Italian company will provide the athletics track for Tokyo 2020.

The company, based in Alba in Piedmont, will be the sole supplier in the "Athletic Equipment and Athletic Track category for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020".

As well as the athletics track, Mondo will provide hurdles and batons for track events, bars and mats for jumping events, and cages for throwing events, all of which, it is claimed, will be redesigned and re-engineered specially for Tokyo 2020.

Their equipment will be installed at the Olympic Stadium and in the warm-up areas outside the arena.

Mondo's relationship with the Olympic Games began at Montreal in 1976.

Since the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, the company has been the official supplier for athletics tracks, as well as equipment and surfaces for other sports disciplines.

Mondo has supplied the athletics track for every Olympic Games since Barcelona 1992, including Rio 2016 ©Mondo

"Mondo is extremely focused on helping track and field athletes improve their performance, not only because we want to provide the best conditions to perform, but we also want to help them record their fastest times ever during one of the world’s biggest and most exciting competitions," Maurizio Stroppiana, general manager of Mondo’s sport and flooring division, said.

"Our contribution to Tokyo 2020 is a great show of faith in our company and recognises our long-term commitment to the sport of athletics and to a healthy environment.

"We are inspired by the Games’ vision for athletes to achieve their personal bests."

Mondo’s new product, Mondotrack WS surface, specifically developed for Tokyo 2020, it is claimed, featuring rubber particles designed to improve the track’s responsiveness and uniformity, while maintaining the surface’s dynamic performance and ability to reduce athletes’ fatigue.

Mondotrack WS is GREENGUARD Gold certified and contributes to the sustainability satisfied with Tokyo 2020 Olympic Stadium’s

environmental design criteria, it is claimed.