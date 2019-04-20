Italy's Fabio Fognini shocked defending champion Rafael Nadal in the semi-final of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Fognini recorded a 6-4, 6-2 victory at Monte-Carlo Country Club to reach his first Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Masters 1000 final.

He ended Spaniard Nadal's bid to claim his 12th Monte-Carlo Masters title and his fourth in a row.

Fognini, the world number 18, will meet Dušan Lajović in the final.

The Serbian won the first semi-final of the day, defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-1.

Serbia's Dušan Lajović will meet Italy's Fabio Fognini in the Monte-Carlo Masters final ©Getty Images

"Today was the toughest match so far from many aspects: mentally, physically and I played a player who is playing very tough, tricky tennis," said Lajovic.

"The conditions with the wind were incredibly hard, so we were struggling a lot.

"But right now I'm really enjoying the moment."

The final is due to take place tomorrow.