The scoreboard from the "Miracle on Ice" match between the United States and the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games will go on permanent display at the US Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs.

It was revealed in January that the scoreboard would be transferred to the museum, which is set to open next year.

And the Colorado Springs Gazette has confirmed the scoreboard will be on permanent display.

Peter Maiurro, the museum’s interim chief operating officer, stated it would be mounted and powered in a special events space.

The museum is nearing completion and it is hoped it will be ready before next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The scoreboard was used at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid.

In one of the most dramatic upsets in Olympic history, the US, made up of college players, defeated the four-times gold medal winners.

The Soviet squad fell to a 4-3 loss in front of a frenzied crowd of 10,000 spectators.

The US claimed the gold medal two days later when they overcame Finland 4-2 in the final.

United States beat the Soviet Union in a dramatic match at the 1980 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

The Soviet team had captured the previous four Olympic ice hockey gold medals, going back to Innsbruck 1964, and had not lost an Olympic ice hockey game since 1968.

The scoreboard was designed and built by South Dakota-based company Daktronics.

It was only decommissioned in February 2017 having been in position at Herb Brooks Arena since 1978.

The museum has been subject of a crowdfunding campaign, with members of the public asked to raise money to support its opening and operation.

The names of those who donate will be permanently displayed in the museum.