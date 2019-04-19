Promote PR has been appointed to manage marketing and communications for the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London.

As reported by Sport Industry Group, Promote PR will take the lead on stakeholder engagement and broadcaster relations.

Key milestones in the months ahead include the launch of ticket sales and confirmation of Great Britain’s line-up.

London stepped in as host of the event earlier this week after Malaysia were stripped of the rights.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced in January that it would look for a new host.

It followed the Malaysian Government declaring that Israeli athletes would not be welcome.

Malaysia, a strongly Muslim nation, does not have diplomatic relations with Israel due to what they see as Israel's poor treatment of Palestinians.

As a result of the Malaysian Government’s stance, the IPC announced the country would no longer host the event, saying "all World Championships must be open".

The event had initially been due to take place from July 29 to August 4 in Kuching, with the IPC expressing how they were hopeful the rearranged event could be held in the same window to avoid disruption.

The Championships have now been pushed back, with competition at the London Aquatics Centre scheduled to run from September 9 to 15.

The London Aquatics Centre will play host to the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships ©Getty Images

"Promote were a natural choice for us with their breadth of experience working with sports brands and large-scale events, coupled with their knowledge and connections in the industry," said Jack Buckner, chief executive of British Swimming.

"We’re excited to be working with the team to ensure we have a sell-out at London Aquatics Centre this September and to build an extensive audience in London for high-profile, elite swimming events.

"We’ve already started this with the FINA (International Swimming Federation) Diving World Series, which takes place at the London Aquatics Centre from May 17 to 19, 2019."

Promote’s chief executive Sue Anstiss added: "We all remember the incredible atmosphere during the London 2012 Paralympic Games and we’re delighted to have been chosen to lead on a project to recreate the excitement and buzz around the World Para Swimming Championships."

It will be the ninth edition of the World Para Swimming Championships and marks the second time the event has been staged in Britain following the 2015 edition in Glasgow.

Around 600 swimmers from 60 nations are expected to compete in London.