Nine associations have registered to bid for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, the largest number to have done so for a FIFA tournament.

The world governing body has received registrations from the associations of Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and South Africa.

South Korea has expressed an interest in a joint bid with North Korea, a nation it is still technically at war with.

None of the nine countries have hosted the tournament in its 28-year history.

The associations have until October 4 to submit bids, with bid books set to be published in full on FIFA's website to ensure a fair and transparent process.

The FIFA Council will then make the decision in March 2020, in a vote which will again be made public.

Member associations will be able to attend a bid information workshop and observer programme in June, during the 2019 World Cup in France.

Nine French cities will host this year's tournament from June 7 to July 7.

Previous hosts include Sweden, Germany and Canada, with China and the United States holding it twice each.