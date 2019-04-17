Austria's Stefan Horngacher has been unveiled by the German Ski Association (DSV) as head coach of their ski jumping team.

Horngacher will succeed compatriot Werner Schuster, who stepped down at the end of the 2018-2019 season after 11 years in the role.

The 49-year-old, who resides in Germany, had worked with the DSV from 2006 to 2016 and then enjoyed a successful three-year stint as head coach of Poland's ski jumping team.

This tenure saw Poland win the International Ski Federation Nations Cup twice.

Horngacher earned bronze in the team large hill at the Lillehammer 1994 and Nagano 1998 Winter Olympic Games.

He also took gold in the team large hill at the 1991 Val di Fiemme Ski Jumping World Championships and the team normal hill at the 2001 edition in Lahti.

Stefan Horngacher won ski jumping bronze medals for Austria at the Lillehammer 1994 and Nagano 1998 Winter Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"I'm looking forward to my new task and the return to the German Ski Association," said Horngacher.

"First, it's about assembling a strong coaching staff and then we will determine where to place the emphasis during the upcoming training period.

"Together we want to continue the successful work of the past years."

Germany won four medals in ski jumping at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Andreas Wellinger claimed gold in the men's normal hill individual and silver in the large hill individual, with Katharina Althaus achieving silver in the women's event.

Karl Geiger, Stephan Leyhe, Richard Freitag and Andreas Wellinger secured silver in the large hill to add to Germany's medal haul.

Last season, Germany finished second in the Nations Cup.

"We are convinced that Stefan Horngacher will continue the success story of ski jumping in Germany with fresh impulses," said Karin Orgeldinger, DSV sports director.