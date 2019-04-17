Samuel Eto’o, one of the most decorated players in world football, has joined the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) – the organisation responsible for delivering tournament infrastructure for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and its associated legacy programmes – as a global ambassador.

Eto’o has won 15 major honours during his glittering career to date, a haul which includes three UEFA Champions League victories, four league titles across spells in Italy and Spain with Inter Milan and Barcelona, respectively, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

He joins Spain’s Xavi Hernández and sports broadcaster Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari as official SC ambassadors.

Former Cameroon international Eto’o earned 118 international caps and made appearances at four FIFA World Cups between 1998 and 2014.

In August 2018, he joined Qatar Stars League side Qatar Sports Club and made a new home in the host country of the next FIFA World Cup.

During a special signing ceremony with SC secretary general Hassan Al Thawadi, he became part of the journey on the road to 2022.

"It’s a great honour for me to be an ambassador for the SC and hope I am able to deliver what is expected of me," said Eto’o, a four-time African player of year.

"The World Cup is the biggest competition in football – there is nothing bigger – and for the players who have had the chance to play in the World Cup, there is nothing more beautiful.

"Football goes much further than politics and it’s important that football travels the world because it’s everywhere, it’s an incredible social force.

"It has an impact on our lives even if some do not like football, we are always paying attention to football and I am happy that Qatar is and will be the face of it for a month during the World Cup, and Qatar will also be the face of the Middle East."