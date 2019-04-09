The British Paralympic Association (BPA) has signed a new partnership with global bank Citi.
Citi’s local presence supporting the BPA will focus on "engaging fans behind the team and generating excitement and national pride around the extraordinary accomplishments of British Paralympians".
This is with the view to working towards the shared goal of fostering a more inclusive society and broadening public support for the Paralympic Movement in Great Britain.
Citi employees had the opportunity to "shoot some hoops" at their London offices when they tested their wheelchair basketball skills at an event to celebrate the partnership.
Athletes Lauren Steadman and James MacSorley then joined Mike Sharrock, chief executive of the BPA, and James Bardrick, the head of Citi’s United Kingdom arm, for a panel discussion focused on preparations for Tokyo 2020 and the rapidly evolving world of Paralympic sport.
Citi recently became an international partner of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and is working in 18 countries, including Britain, as part of their commitment to raising awareness of the Paralympic Movement.
"Our job at the British Paralympic Association is through sport, inspire a better world for disabled people but we can only do that through partnerships," Sharrock said.
"We are looking to get Citi involved in as many ways as possible so they can bring the energy of their people to help us create that change.
"Finding a company that has the same values as the BPA makes this partnership so exciting."
Bardrick added: "Citi is proud to partner with the British Paralympic Association to help generate excitement for the Paralympic Movement and these remarkable athletes.
"We are committed to creating a more diverse and inclusive society and, together with the BPA, changing the conversation around disability as we help create new Para-sport fans at Citi and beyond."
The countries set to benefit from Citi’s partnership with the IPC are Australia, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Costa Rica, Britain, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.
It will aid their preparations for Tokyo 2020 and major events such as World Championships.
The deal will initially run through until 2020 and continues Citi's involvement in the Paralympic Movement, which began in 2012 when they sponsored the United States team.
Former BP sports partnerships director Sharrock was appointed as the replacement for Tim Hollingsworth as chief executive of the BPA in November.
His appointment was confirmed following the BPA's Annual General Assembly, Hollingsworth's last as chief executive.
Sharrock, who led BP's sponsorship of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, officially took up the position in January.
Hollingsworth left the BPA after seven years to become chief executive at Sport England.