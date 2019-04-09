International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Oceania has launched a programme to promote physical activity and social inclusion in schools.

The programme is titled “Bounce It Back” and the launch event took place in Tonga over a two-week period.

Nine schools participated, alongside the community of Sia'taoutai.

The implementation of the pilot project was led by local church minister Sione Folaumoetu'i.

"It was a challenge as we had a mix of ages taking part, but the older kids understand the importance of accepting others and that it's okay to be different,” Folaumoetu'I said.

"I want the kids to keep playing and will encourage parents to take their kids to Tonga Table Tennis Federation for more training and expertise."

The programme also saw local Para-athletes participate and assist with the project’s implementation.

It is hoped their involvement increases the visibility of people with a disability within schools and communities.

Para-athlete Selemaia Loamanu helped run the programme in Tonga ©ITTF Oceania

"I really enjoyed teaching the kids table tennis and about accepting others, no matter if someone looks different to you or has different beliefs, we should be accepting,” said Selemaia Loamanu, who had his right arm amputated following a car accident aged 13.

"Talking to the kids and sharing my story, I really felt accepted.

“I was impressed with the kids and how receptive they were.

"It was very positive for us to be there.

"When we run the activities it's confirmation to the kids that the messages we're promoting are real and that everyone can play."

ITTF-Oceania states each of its 24 member associations access support from the organisation to deliver the programme locally.

The support could come through training or resources.