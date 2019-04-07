Sweden overcame Canada in the final of the Men’s World Curling Championships for the second successive year in Lethbridge today.

The contest was the third time in as many years that the nations had met in a World Championship final, with Canada triumphing in 2017 and Sweden gaining revenge in 2018.

Sweden, led by skip Niklas Edin, blanked the opening two ends of the final at ENMAX Centre.

The teams then traded points in the next three ends, with hosts Canada edging into a 2-1 lead at the halfway mark.

Sweden drew level again in the sixth end.

The match swung in the defending champions' favour in the eighth end, after a short delay when the handle on Edin’s final stone was replaced.

He achieved a crucial shot after the restart to lie with three shots, which forced Canada’s skip Kevin Koe to attempt a challenging final stone.

Koe was unable to achieve a scoring shot, with Sweden securing two points to move into the lead for the first time.

Canada were under pressure and Sweden stole three shots in the penultimate end to lead 7-2.

This led to the Canadian team conceding the match, handing Edin his fourth world title.





Niklas Edin secured the fourth world title of his career ©WCF/Jeffrey Au





“We’ve never played better than this at an event, it felt as if we were dominating the whole week,” Edin said.

“We struggled at the start of this game and were trailing the whole game.

“Then we got that extra two minutes to think about that shot [in the eighth end].

“I didn’t really like that and I’m really glad I made the shot.

“Then I just walked away to the toilet and when I got back, I saw that we stole two.

“From there, it never felt as if we were going to lose this game.”

Victory came as a further boost to Edin, a two-time Olympic medallist, who in September admitted his rink's future could be in doubt due to a shortage of funding.

Switzerland completed the podium at the World Championships after they overcame Japan in the bronze medal match.

The Swiss team, led by Peter de Cruz, triumphed 8-4.