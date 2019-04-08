The International Triathlon Union (ITU) has announced a development grant contract has been signed with the Oceania Triathlon Union (OTU).

The agreement covers the duration of 2019 and will place a focus on athlete and coach development.

Support to grow technical capabilities and events also forms part of the contract.

It is hoped the grant will provide a boost to the participation of athletes from the Pacific Islands in the sport.

International Triathlon Union (ITU) President Marisol Casado said: “OTU’s plan will establish a really positive contribution to the sport through a wide range of initiatives.

“It is a pleasure for all of us to support these events to continue to grow our sport in the continent.

“The plan just announced is heavily focused on assisting Oceania National Federations to create and develop their own skills to attain competitive excellence, but also to support athletes, coaches and officials.”

The fund will help the OTU support development activities and aid Pacific Games organisers in Samoa ©Getty Images

The plan includes funds for coaching courses in Samoa, Tahiti or Tonga.

A continental development camp is expected to be held at New Plymouth in New Zealand this year.

Courses are set to take place in the Solomon Islands and American Samoa.

The OTU will also offer support to organisers at the Samoa 2019 Pacific Games.

The Games are due to be held from July 7 to 20.

Triathlon competition will take place on the final two days of the Games.