The governing body of Spain’s top football league LaLiga has been named as an official sponsor of the International Tennis Federation Davis Cup Finals.

A four-year deal has been signed with the ITF and Kosmos Tennis, which was founded by Spain and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, meaning La Liga will promote the Davis Cup through their international broadcasts across Europe, Asia, Africa, the United States and Latin America.

The format of the Davis Cup has changed this year, meaning for the first time a one off Finals will take place over six-days featuring 18 countries in an event dubbed "the World Cup of tennis".

For the next two years the Finals are set to go ahead in Spain’s capital Madrid.

The controversial reforms, which some said would kill the 118-year-old Davis Cup, were announced after the ITF partnered up with Pique’s firm Kosmos in February last year.

"The cross-sport partnership with La Liga is innovative for the Davis Cup," ITF President David Haggerty said.

"This will widen our reach to not only tennis fans but other sports enthusiasts.

"One of our strategic initiatives is to grow tennis and this allows us to reach many more fans in new and diverse ways."

Spanish footballer Gerard Pique, who plays in La Liga for Barcelona, has been influential in driving the Davis Cup reforms which has seen the tournament undergo the biggest change in its 118-year history ©Getty Images

As part of the deal, adverts promoting the Davis Cup Finals will air during La Liga matches scheduled throughout October.

According to the ITF the Spanish football league has a global reach of 2.7 billion viewers in nearly 200 countries.

"Through this deal, the Davis Cup, the largest annual international men’s team tournament, will increase its global audience reaching millions of tennis fans and new audiences of sports enthusiasts," they said in a statement.

The international business development director at La Liga Oscar Mayo said the league is "pleased" to partner with Kosmos and the ITF.

"The fact that Spain, our home market, will host the first two editions of the Davis Cup Finals and, that other strategic markets for us are being considered to host future editions, have been key in our decision to go ahead with this sponsorship agreement," he said.

Qualifiers for this year’s finals finished on Saturday, (February 2) with all 18 nations set to compete in the 2019 Finals now confirmed.

The county’s include the defending champions France, runners-up Croatia, Great Britain, hosts Spain, Serbia and Russia among others.