French feminist group, the International League for Women’s Rights (ILWR), has called on the organisers of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris to ban the hijab and other items of Islamic clothing during the Games, to ensure female Muslim athletes can compete free from religious restrictions.

In a blog posted on ILWR’s website, Annie Sugier called for Islamic nations to be prevented from forcing female athletes to cover their entire bodies during competition as it against the Olympic Charter.

Sunier, co-author of a book How Islamism Perverted the Olympics, claimed Islamic countries have been allowed to ban women from taking part in mixed team events and only allowed women to compete in sports "compatible with Islamic law".

"It is high time that the Paris 2024 Organising Committee reacts and applies all the universal principles of the [Olympic] Charter," she said.

"Yet two countries - Iran and Saudi Arabia - still contravene both the letter and spirit of the Olympic Charter as they subject the participation of women in international competitions to considerations above mentioned that are in total contradiction to the terms of the Olympic Charter.

"Such archaic measures are among other humiliating ways sexual apartheid is imposed on their peoples by those political regimes."

At Rio 2016, fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad became the first Muslim-American woman to win an Olympic medal, competing in a hijab as she was part of the squad that took the bronze in the team sabre event ©Getty Images

To back up her argument, Sunier highlighted that the Olympic Charter states no kind of "religious propaganda" is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.

"How could the IOC (International Olympic Committee) accept such serious violations of the basic principles of the Charter [with regard to Islamic nations] when it excluded South Africa when racial apartheid was its rule?" she wrote.

"The organisation of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games offer a unique opportunity to demonstrate the necessity of a strict implementation of these principles as stated in the Olympic Charter."

At Rio 2016, fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad became the first Muslim American woman to wear a hijab while competing for the United States in the Olympics.

She earned a bronze in the team sabre, becoming the first female Muslim-American athlete to earn a medal at the Olympics.

American-born and raised Sarah Attar had run in the 2012 Olympic Games in London with her hair covered, in keeping with a request that she do so to respect Islamic law by Saudi Arabia, for whom she ran on the basis of her father having been born in Saudi Arabia.

The ILWR has previously called on Iran to end their ban on women attending football matches in the country, while they have frequently campaigned for more to be done to tackle sexual abuse in sport.

In 2010 France controversially banned the niqab in public ©Getty Images

France as a nation has a history of attempting to restrict public displays of Islam.

In 2010 the Government passed a law banning full face veils such as the niqab, in public.

Anyone caught breaking the law would be fined up to €150 (£131/$171).

The law caused significant controversy and was challenged at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) which upheld the ban in 2014.

At the time Sugier wrote a letter to the court, urging it to rule in favour of the ban.

"The full-face veil, by literally burying the body and the face, constitutes a true deletion of the woman as an individual in public," her letter read.

Despite the ECHR’s ruling, last year the United Nations declared the law a violation of human rights that risked confining Muslim women to their homes.