More than 20,000 tickets have so far been sold for the 2019 European Games in Minsk, organisers have announced, although that equates to only five per cent of the overall number available.

As reported by the Belarusian news agency BeITA, the head of marketing for the Games, Maxim Koshkalda, said during a press conference that 20,350 tickets have been bought by fans across 28 different countries.

That is out of a total of around 381,000.

"The busiest day will be June 25, then 18 sports events will take place," Koshkalda is quoted as saying.

"The most expensive will be the Opening Ceremony - BYN300 [£106/$139/€121), at the Closing [Ceremony] price of tickets varies from BYN70 [£25/$32/€28] to BYN130 [£46/$60/€53].

"It will be a world class show with the invitation of famous artists."

The most expensive tickets on offer are for the Opening Ceremony, which will be held in Minsk's Dinamo Stadium ©Getty Images

Not including Belarus itself, most of the tickets have reportedly been sold in Russia, Germany, Ireland, Lithuania and Poland.

Last month the European Olympic Committees said agreements had been reached to broadcast the Games in more than 100 countries, while the Organising Committee said they hope 70,000 tourists will visit Belarus during the Games.

The event will run from June 21 to 30 featuring 15 sports.