Eleven of the 12 hosts of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Intercontinental Olympic qualification tournaments for Tokyo 2020 have been announced.

Both the men's and women's tournaments consist of six pools, with four teams in each.

One team in each pool will host a tournament.

The women's tournaments will take place from August 2 to 4.

Poland are hosting Pool A and will be joined by Serbia, Puerto Rico and Thailand, while Pool B will be hosted by reigning Olympic champions China, with Turkey, Germany and Czech Republic participating.

Pool D will be hosted by the South American Volleyball Confederation in Brazil, with Dominican Republic, Cameroon and Azerbaijan also competing.

Russia will host Pool E, where they will play against South Korea, Canada and Mexico, while Italy will host Pool F consisting of The Netherlands, Belgium and Kenya.

The host of Pool C, which is made up of the United States, Argentina, Bulgaria and Kazakhstan, is to be announced soon.

Both Germany and Brazil will be competing in their respective FIVB Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournaments to try and reach the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The men's tournaments will take place from August 9 to 11, with Bulgaria hosting Egypt, Bulgaria and Puerto Rico in Pool A.

The Netherlands are hosting Pool B which consists of the US, Belgium and South Korea, while Pool C will be hosted by Italy, where they will play Serbia, Australia and Cameroon.

Poland will host France, Slovenia and Tunisia in Pool D, with Russia hosting Pool E alongside Iran, Cuba and Mexico.

Pool F is being hosted by China, who will play Canada, Argentina and Finland.

Pools will be played in a single round-robin format and the winners will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Each of the five continental volleyball confederations also have their own Olympic qualification tournaments, which will begin in January 2020.

These tournaments will qualify one team from each gender for the Tokyo Games.