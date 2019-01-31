Hosts Russia won the Under-19 Men's Bandy World Championships in Krasnoyarsk - the test event for this year's Winter Universiade in the city.

Action took place at the Yenisei Ice Stadium with spectators including Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov.

Alexander Uss, the Governor of Krasnoyarsk Territory, was also in attendance as Russia beat Sweden 2-1 in the final.

Artyom Azarov and Valentin Golubyatnikov scored the Russian goals with Lucas Widman providing the Swedish reply.

Ten-time bandy world champion Sergey Lomanov attended the awards ceremony, with the Russian serving as an ambassador for Krasnoyarsk 2019.

The competition took place at the Yenisei Ice Stadium ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

Krasnoyarsk 2019 is set to take place from March 2 to 12.

As well as bandy, the sport programme for the Universiade includes snowboarding and freestyle skiing, as well as Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling and figure skating.

Ice hockey, ski orienteering and short track speed skating will also feature.