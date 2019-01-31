World Taekwondo Europe (WTE) have appointed Kalvo Salmus as vice chairman of their Social Media Committee.

The Estonian was confirmed in the role by WTE President Sakis Pragalos.

Salmus will now play a key role in running the WTE social media accounts, working together with office staff.

He will have particular responsibility in providing high-definition video clips from the sport, as well as other content.

This will see Salmus work at taekwondo competitions officially sanctioned by WTE and also other promoted events.

The appointment is part of WTE's "Innovations in Motion" campaign to improve its technological output.

The next major event on the WTE calendar is the fourth edition of the President's Cup for the European region.

Antalya in Turkey will host the event between February 7 and 12.

An extended deadline to register to compete expired yesterday while a coaching seminar will take place alongside the action.