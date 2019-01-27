Austria's Stefan Kraft won again in Sapporo to claim his third successive victory on the International Ski Federation Ski Jumping World Cup circuit.

After winning yesterday's event and the competition in Zakopane in Poland before that, the 25-year-old two-time world champion triumphed again today with leaps of 135 metres and 128.5m.

It meant he finished the contest in Japan with 248.2 points, 9.8 in front of Slovenia's Timi Zajic in second and 11.6 in front of Japan's Four Hills champion and current World Cup leader Ryoyu Kobayashi in third.

"It was an amazing weekend for me," Kraft, who won the World Cup title in 2017, said.

"I love Japan now.

"My jumps today were even better than yesterday."

Kraft added that he was "extremely happy and proud" to win three times in a row.

Today's win marks Kraft's 15th World Cup victory.

He has now made the podium in six of the last seven individual competitions and sits second in the overall World Cup standings on 781 points.

Maren Lundby won again in Rasnov to move top of the overall World Cup standings ©Getty Images

Such was Kobayashi's dominance earlier in the season, however, that the Austrian still trails the Japanese athlete by 452 points.

Poland's defending World Cup champion and triple Olympic champion Kamil Stoch, who finished second yesterday in part thanks to a new hill record jump of 148.5m, finished sixth today.

At the women's event in Rasnov in Romania, Norway's Maren Lundby won for the second day in a row.

The reigning Olympic champion finished ahead of two Germans, Carina Vogt and Juliane Seyfarth, with 247.6 points.

She managed jumps of 93m and 96.5m to seal the win and move top of the overall World Cup standings on 788 points.

Prior to today's event another German, the 2018 Olympic silver medallist Katherina Althaus, was top, although a fifth-place finish from her today has seen the 22-year-old drop into second.

Vogt finished second today with 240.3 points after two jumps of 94m, while Seyfarth scored 237.8 points to finish third.

She managed jumps of 95m and 90m.

With this weekend's events over the men's tour will now move to Oberstdorf in Germany, while the women will travel to Hinzenbach in Austria.

Both of those events will take place from February 1 to 3.