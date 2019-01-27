The scoreboard from the famous ice hockey match at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, where the United States beat the Soviet Union, is to be displayed at the US Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs.

The Museum is 75 per cent complete and due to open before next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Officials have launched a campaign asking for the public to raise $1.5 million (£1.1 million/€1.3 million) to help support the opening and operation of the Museum.

The campaign effort offers the community a chance to purchase diamond-shaped tiles that will cover the outside of the building at $1,000 (£750/€875) each.

A place inside the Museum will permanently display the names of those who donate.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers has claimed the Museum will feature state-of-the-art exhibits and predicts it will have a huge economic impact on Colorado Springs.

The US Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs is due to open before next year's Olympic Games ©Twitter

The money raised in this campaign will be overseen by an Endowment Board so that operations can be sustained.

The scoreboard from a match dubbed "Miracle on Ice" is sure to be a big attraction.

In one of the most dramatic upsets in Olympic history, the underdog US team, made up of college players, defeated the four-time defending gold-medal winning Soviet team.

The Soviet squad, previously regarded as the finest in the world, fell to the youthful American team 4-3 before a frenzied crowd of 10,000 spectators.

Two days later, the Americans defeated Finland 4-2 to clinch the gold medal.

The Soviet team had captured the previous four Olympic ice hockey gold medals, going back to Innsbruck 1964, and had not lost an Olympic ice hockey game since 1968.

The scoreboard was designed and built by South Dakota-based company Daktronics and was only decommissioned in February 2017 having been in position in the Herb Brooks Arena since 1978.