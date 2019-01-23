Patrick Coker has been re-elected unopposed as President of the National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone (NOC-SLE) during the body's Congress at the OlympAfrica sports centre in Goderich.

As reported by AllAfrica, Coker's second term will be his last and run until 2023.

He described 2018 as a productive year for the NOC-SLE and stated that he is looking forward to the challenges that 2019 will bring.

"We were able to participate in the Commonwealth Games and the Youth Olympic Games," Coker said.

"So for me, 2018 was a success."

As part of his plans for the next four years, Coker promised more training programmes for coaches and called on the participation of more women in key positions and for female members to be more pro-active.

"Let me use this opportunity to advise all associations to put better structures in place and continue to work as a team," he said.

"All secretaries and Presidents should ensure they know what they are doing to achieve success at the end."

Sierra Leone has competed at 11 editions of the Summer Olympic Games, including Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

The Congress also saw Abdul Karim Sesay and Prince Vandy Sullay re-elected as vice-president and treasurer respectively, while Oness Johnson and Idrissa Massaquoi were elected as ex-officio members.

Furthermore, both the Sierra Leone National Cycling Association and the Sierra Leone Boxing Association were excluded due to their internal problems.

The NOC-SLE opened the OlympAfrica sports centre in Goderich, the first of its kind in Sierra Leone, in August of last year.

It features the Henry Moore Auditorium in recognition of the governing body's former President who pioneered the idea.

Sports including fencing, judo, karate, taekwondo and wrestling are being held there.

OlympAfrica is a foundation owned by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa, which is supported by the International Olympic Committee.

It was set-up to get more young people across Africa involved in sport and to develop sport at grassroots level.

Sierra Leone is still waiting for its first Olympic medal of any colour having competed at 11 editions of the Summer Games, including Rio 2016.