Russia is facing the challenge of finishing in the top three of the overall medal standings at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the country's Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov has claimed.

At the Rio 2016 Olympics, Russia finished fourth with 19 golds, 17 silvers and 20 bronzes.

But Kolobkov insists the nation is looking to go at least one better at Tokyo 2020.

"The national team is preparing for the 2020 Olympics in line with the schedule," Kolobkov was reported as saying by Russia's state news agency TASS.

"We have no doubts whatsoever that they will be well prepared, will accomplish the set tasks and will finish in the top three.

"We see the potential, which is necessary to accomplish this task."

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach recently signalled that Russia will not be banned from Tokyo 2020 even if a suspension is re-imposed on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) as the country has "served its sanction" after being made to compete neutrally at Pyeongchang 2018.

Access to the Moscow Laboratory before December 31 was a compulsory condition set when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee controversially lifted the suspension of RUSADA on September 20.

Russia finished fourth in the overall medal standings at the Rio 2016 Olympics ©Getty Images

The deadline was missed, leading to calls for RUSADA to be suspended again, which it had been speculated could lead to the Russian Olympic Committee being banned from Tokyo 2020.

Initially, RUSADA had been told it must hand over the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) data - which it is thought will help WADA catch more cheats - before being declared compliant again.

WADA then changed its own criteria in September, however, amid a deadlock, saying the decision would end an "impasse".

Defending the move, WADA's President Sir Craig Reedie said he could "100 per cent guarantee" the data would be received, but when a five-person team travelled to Moscow to extract it last month, they were turned away with the Russian authorities claiming their equipment was not certified under Russian law.

Last Wednesday (January 9), a smaller three-person WADA team returned to Moscow and this time they were allowed into the Moscow Laboratory.

They started their work to extract the LIMS data the following day.

Following discussions on Monday (January 14) and yesterday, the WADA’s Compliance Review Committee will now recommend a decision to the Executive Committee.

It was announced on Saturday (January 12), however, that this body will not then hold a teleconference call to discuss its next move until January 22, a further week later.