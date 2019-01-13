Street lighting along Minsk's major thoroughfare will be renovated for the 2019 European Games in June, it has been announced.

According to the Belarusian news agency BelTA, engineering firm Mingorsvet will carry out the work on Nezavisimosti Avenue between Sverdlova Street and Kozlova Street.

Work on the project, which will also see 1960s themed LED lighting installed, is set to start in March in the Belarus capital.

The details, according to BelTA, are currently being scrutinised by the local Government at Minsk City Hall.

The road, otherwise known as Independence Avenue, is the capital city's major street.

Independence Avenue passes famous Minsk landmarks including the House of Government in Independence Square ©Getty Images

It travels for around 15 kilometres from the centre of the city out to the north-east, passing landmarks including Independence Square, where the Belarussian Government is based, the National Library and former KGB headquarters.

Earlier this month, the Belarussian Government said they expect around 30,000 foreign tourists to visit during the Games, although organisers said they hoped the number would be nearer 70,000.

More than 4,000 athletes are expected to take part across 15 sports between June 21 and 30.