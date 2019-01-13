Russia's Maria Tolokonina claimed double gold at the season-opening International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA) Ice Climbing World Cup in Cheongsong.

Tolokonina triumphed at the inaugural Ice Climbing World Combined Championships last month and showed her strong form again by securing lead and speed golds in South Korea.

The Russian climber had topped the semi-final standings in the lead event yesterday, but was expected to face a strong challenge from South Korean climbers in front of their home crowd.

She fought off competition from reigning world champion Shin Woonseon to take victory in the final.

A score of 12.370 was enough for Tolokonina to top the podium in front of the South Korean, who ended second on 12.360.

The podium was rounded off by Shin's team-mate Song Han Na Rai, after she scored 12.352.

Russia proved the dominant team in the women's speed competition with all four semi-finalists coming from the country.

Tolokonina progressed to the final of the event, where she would face competition from Ekaterina Koshcheeva.

A time of 16.51sec saw Tolokonina claim victory and her second gold of the day, while Koshcheeva took silver in 17.82.

Russia's Maryam Filippova triumphed in the bronze medal race in a time of 18.96, with Natalia Savitskaia missing out on the podium after finishing 0.02 seconds behind.

There was further success for Russian climbers in the men's lead competition, with Nikolai Kuzovlev emerging as the winner.

He was one of only two climbers to reach the top of the climbing wall, along with South Korea's Park Hee-young.

The Russian edged Park with a score of 7.00 to the South Korean's 7.19 to secure victory in the competition.

South Korea's Alexey Dengin rounded off the podium with a score of 13.420.

Kuzovlev went close to replicating Tolokonina's double gold, but he was forced to settle for silver in the men's speed event.

Gold was earned by fellow Russian Anton Nemov in a time of 12.83, while Kuzovlev could only clock 14.01.

An all-Russian podium was completed by Vladislav Iurlov, who clocked 13.38 in the bronze medal race.

South Korea's Myungwook Yang missed out on a medal by finishing in 17.44.

Around 100 ice climbers from 18 countries competed at the World Cup event.

The UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup series comprises six events.

The season-opener is set to be followed by a competition in China's capital Beijing from January 18 to 20.