Dunlop and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) have announced a five-year partnership which will see the sports equipment brand become the official ball of the ATP Tour and Nitto ATP Finals.

The new partnership will see the British company become a silver partner of both events.

This will see the Dunlop official ball used at high-profile ATP competitions across the year, on all playing surfaces.

Dunlop is already a partner to a number of ATP events, including the Next Gen ATP Finals.

"This new agreement is a testament to Dunlop's continued commitment to the sport of tennis and we are excited to build a long-term partnership with such a world-renowned brand," said Chris Kermode, ATP President and executive chairman.

"Dunlop has exhibited the foremost standards of quality and attention to detail throughout the process of testing and developing the new ATP Tour official ball, which ensures the highest levels of performance and consistency for our players across all conditions and playing surfaces."

Dunlop will become the official ball for the ATP Tour and Nitto ATP Finals ©ATP

Masahiro Asahino, head of racket sports for Sumitomo Rubber Industries, the company responsible for producing and distributing the Dunlop brand, also welcomed the deal.

"This is a significant moment for the brand, and we are delighted to become the official ball of the ATP Tour and Nitto ATP Finals," he said.

"Dunlop is often referred to as the 'number one ball on Tour' and is used at more ATP tournaments than any other brand; the multi-year partnership is a testament to this and recognises our commitment to developing a new ATP Tour official ball of the highest standard and giving players more consistency on the Tour.

"We are excited to connect with millions of fans from around the world on this global stage."