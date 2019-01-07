Qatar has introduced a 100 per cent tax on alcohol with less than four years until it plays host to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Dubbed by the nation's Government as a "sin" tax, Agence France-Presse reports that it is being brought in just weeks after the peninsular Arab country announced that it would introduce a levy on "health-damaging goods" in its annual budget statement.

It means that the prices of beer, wines and spirits have skyrocketed.

The policy was revealed in a 30-page list of new prices for beer, wines and spirits, compiled by the Qatar Distribution Company, the country's only alcohol store.

The introduction of a 100 per cent "excise" tax, which came into effect as of January 1, was cited.

Alcohol will be hard to come by at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar ©Getty Images

Qatar 2022 claimed in November 2016 that fans attending the FIFA World Cup will not be able to buy or drink alcohol in public places during the tournament.

This is despite Budweiser serving as the official beer sponsor of the tournament for more than 25 years.

The country is associated with tight restrictions on alcohol, yet drinking is part and parcel of European football for many supporters.

Alcohol is still both legal and "available in hotels and various locations", despite not being part of Qatari traditions or culture.

Rules on consumption is one of the issues organisers will have to tackle in the build-up to the tournament, which has been dogged by controversies.

Preparations for the showpiece event have been criticised due to safety concerns at construction sites.