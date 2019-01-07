Tickets have gone on sale for this year's International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Championships in Budapest.

The world's best players will gather in the Hungarian capital for the flagship event between April 21 and 28.

Matches will take place at the Hungexpo Budapest Fair Center with a fan zone set to be erected.

Budapest also hosted the World Championships in 1929, 1931 and 1950.

"It is worth noting that table tennis is the sixth biggest of all World Championships," said Gábor Felegyi, secretary general of the Hungarian Table Tennis Federation.

Double European champion Georgina Póta will be one of host nation Hungary's stars ©ITTF

"Obviously, lots of fans will arrive from around Europe, but we plan to sell lots of tickets in Asia too."

Gabor Ganczer, chief executive of Hungexpo, added: "We are delighted to be the hosts of such an important sporting event and, since many people enjoy table tennis in Hungary, we hope to have a full house."

This year's World Championships will be the 55th edition in all and the "biggest yet", according to the ITTF.

Double European champion Georgina Póta is in line to be one of host nation Hungary's star players.

Tickets can be bought here.