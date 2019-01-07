Belarus' National History Museum will put on an interactive exhibition about folk art during the Minsk 2019 European Games.

The museum will hold the exhibition during the Games this year "to show the rich, diverse culture of Belarusian people".

"We will set up a Belarusian cultural centre in the Athletes' Village and put up an exhibition there which I think will be interesting for athletes and foreign tourists," director of the Belarus National Hisory Museum, Pavel Sapotko, told Belarusian news agency BelTA.

"We plan to show the Belarusian national costume, arts and crafts."

Several interactive exhibitions will be shown, with visitors able to try weaving belts and using a potter's wheel.

The Second European Games will take place in Minsk from June 21 to 30, with the Opening and Closing Ceremony and the athletic events taking place at the Dinamo Stadium ©Getty Images

The Museum of the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts, the Belarusian State Academy of Arts and the Belarusian Union of Artists will also showcase a special project during the Games in the capital city.

This will feature ethnographic items from the National History Museum and the works of famous Belarusian artists.

A multimedia project about Kreva Castle, a major fortified residence of the Grand Duke of Lithuania which is now in ruins, is also being created.

English travel writer Nigel Roberts is creating a special edition travel guide especially for this year's event.

The second European Games will take place in Minsk from June 21 to 30.