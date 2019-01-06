Figure skater Alexey Yagudin carried the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade flame through Kaliningrad as the countdown to the university sport event continues in Russia.

Yagudin is one of the ambassadors for the Universiade, which will take place from March 2 to 12 in the Siberian city.

The men's singles gold medallist at the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics and four-time world champion carried the flame to the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.

Having helped promote the Universiade in Kaliningrad, Yagudin expressed his hope it could help to promote healthy lifestyles.

"As a father of two wonderful daughters, I understand the importance and the necessity of children's and youth sports," he said.

"I am also aware that any sports achievement in the world arena is the face of the country and I am glad to be part of it.

"This mission is pleasant and clear.

"I enjoy talking about Krasnoyarsk, spreading the word about the preparation for the Games, drawing as much attention to the event as possible.

"Plus, of course, promoting sports and healthy lifestyle with my personal example."

Yagudin also claimed the Universiade will have a positive impact on Krasnoyarsk, suggesting the event will help to raise the profile of the city.

He highlighted the scenery and hospitality as two of the key aspects that visitors will enjoy.

The Winter Universiade is set to take place from March 2 to 12 ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

"There are lots of events held in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, in the European part of Russia, while beyond the Urals they are not as frequent," he said.

"This is why I am so happy Krasnoyarsk won the opportunity to build and furnish its sports venues.

"I am sure they will be functioning and popular.

"Let the foreigners and the Russians who have not done it yet discover the real Siberia.

"Moreover, this large-scale event will draw the attention of businesses and politicians to the development of the region and its sports, the sky is the limit."

The sport programme for the Universiade includes snowboarding and freestyle skiing, as well as Alpine skiing, bandy, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling and figure skating.

Ice hockey, ski orienteering and short track speed skating will also feature.

The Universiade is set to take place from March 2 to 12.