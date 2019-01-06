Goalball UK have announced a regional tournament will take place in Oxted later this month.

The competition will be held at Oxted School in Surrey on January 26.

Organisers state the event will be open to visually impaired or sighted players, with no restrictions on age or gender.

Goalball UK add that no experience is necessary for people to take part.

The format of the event will see sessions aimed at first time and junior players taking place from 10.30am in the morning.

Regional Tournament: Oxted 🔵💙



Date: Sat 26 Jan ‘19

Time: 10:30am – 5:00pm

Venue: Oxted School, Bluehouse Lane, Oxted, RH8 0AB

Nearest Train Station: Oxted (OXT)



For more info please contact Tom Dobson on 07526 169288 or [email protected] — Goalball UK (@GoalballUK) January 3, 2019

The sessions will then be followed by an informal tournament, aimed at junior and novice players.

It is expected that the event will conclude at 5pm.

Entries have been priced at £5 ($6.30/€5.50) per person.