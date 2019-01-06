The High Performance Committee of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) in the United States has named their head coach for the women's national team and the women's Under-25 World Championship team in 2019.

NWBA Hall of Famer Trooper Johnson - who is considered the most prolific three-point shooter in NWBA history - will take up both positions.

He previously worked as assistant coach for the men's under-23 team in 2013 and was head coach of the women's under-21 side in the same year.

The under-21 side won gold at the Junior Parapan American Games in Argentina, while last year he also led the senior women's side to a sixth place finish at their World Championships in Hamburg in Germany.

Trooper Johnson will coach the women's side at the 2019 Parapan American Games this August ©NWBA

Alongside his new roles Johnson - who is the only US player to have competed in 15 national teams - is also sports programme coordinator for an outreach programme in California, which includes being head coach for the Junior Road Warriors wheelchair basketball team.

He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Northern California Olympians and Paralympians group.

The women's national team will compete at the Parapan American Games in Lima in August, while the under-25 team will take part in their World Championships in Thailand in May.