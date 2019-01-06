Karolina Pliskova came from behind today to win the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Brisbane International in three sets against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

The world number eight started in shaky fashion and came within two points of defeat, but a court-side motivational speech from her Australian coach Rennae Stubbs revived the 26-year-old and helped her turn the match around to win the WTA Premier event 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

The victory at the Pat Rafter Arena sees her gain her second title at the event in three years.

"I felt there is no chance I can win this match," the Czech said afterwards.

"Of course, I tried but I felt so far away from playing good tennis tonight."

Pliskova also paid tribute to her opponent, world number 27 Tsurenko, who came so close to victory.

"She was so good and so solid," Pliskova said.

"Making a lot of pressure from her backhand on my side.

"But [Rennae] said I am absolutely sure you can win this match, which gave me some confidence and belief that I can do it."

Prior to today's match Tsurenko had not lost a set all tournament, while she reached her first top-level final with victory over second seed and 2018 US Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semis.

In the end it was not to be for the 29-year-old.

"I was feeling the same all the way, but I don't know what really changed at 5-4 [in the second set]," she said.

"I don't know, maybe she raised her level so much that I was not ready for that."

Following the women's match the men's final went ahead between Japan's kei Nishikori and Russia's up-and-coming star David Medvedev.

Number two seed Nishikori took the first set 6-4, before 22-year-old Medvedev levelled the match by taking the second 6-3.

The Russian was unable to push on from there though, losing the third, and therefore the match, 6-2.