The International Cricket Council have confirmed the teams which have qualified directly for the 2020 Men's T20 World Cup in Australia.

As per the qualification criteria, Australia as hosts were always guaranteed a spot in the tournament, as were the other nine top ranked sides in the world as of December 31.

Those sides are Pakistan, who are ranked top, India, England, South Africa, New Zealand, the West Indies, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The top eight teams - which includes Australia - will go straight into the Super 12s stage, which takes place after the initial group phase.

Due to their relative poor current rankings, Test nations Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will have to contend the group stage with another four qualifiers, who are yet to be confirmed.

"It is a bit disappointing that we have not been able to ensure a direct Super 12s berth but I'm confident that we will do well in the tournament," Sri Lanka's captain Lasith Malinga said.

Four consecutive sixes from Carlos Brathwaite helped his side win the 2016 World Cup final in dramatic fashion ©Getty Images

"Having played three finals and winning once, it is natural that everyone expected us to finish in the top-eight but we have to take the opportunity in the extra matches of the group stage and prepare well for the knock-out matches."

Sri Lanka won the tournament in 2014 but a disappointing run of results recently has seen them slip down the rankings.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan also said he was "confident" his team could do well, despite not making it into the Super 12s automatically.

"We are a side capable of beating the best on our day and I see no reason why we can't go far in the tournament," he said.

"There is still some time and we will use it to be at our best for the T20 World Cup."

The West Indies are the current defending champions, having beaten England in the 2016 final.

The Caribbean side needed 19 off the final over and looked set to lose, before Carlos Brathwaite hit four consecutive sixes to win the match.